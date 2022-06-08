November 12, 1962 – June 4, 2022

Jerry Lee Hayes, 59, a native of Woodville, MS and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

He leaves to cherish his memory, one brother, Rev. Clarence Hayes, Jr. of New Orleans, LA; four sisters, Esther Hayes of Houma, LA, Mable Bruce of Dallas, TX, Mary Griffen (John) of New Orleans, LA, and Pearly Porter of Indianapolis, IN; sister-in-law, Hattie Hayes; dearest friends, Robert and Ezella Brown; First Corinthian Baptist Church family, Pastor Ronald Washington; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence, Sr. and Mandy Hayes; grandparents, Milton and Celia Wright; three sisters, Geraldine C. Jackson, Katherine Hayes, and Ruth Hayes; two brothers, Sam Scoward and M.L. Hayes; and brother-in-law, Ernest Porter, Sr.

The family would like to thank Jerry’s First Corinthian Baptist Church family for their care, compassion, and prayers during this time.

