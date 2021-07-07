August 10, 1950 – June 30, 2021

Jerry Wayine Granger, 70, a native of Greenville, Mississippi, and resident of Houma, Louisiana met his Savior on June 30th, 2021 and is now playing “Amazing Grace” on the heavenly guitar.

The memorial service will be held at Living Word Church, 1916 LA-311, Schriever, LA 70395. Visitation begins at 9:30am with the service to follow at 11:00am on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

He is survived by the love of his life, wife, Bethany Bourg Granger; daughter, Jessica Harvie; son and wife, Jared and April Granger; daughter and husband, Karley and Donovan Seay; six grandchildren, Emily Granger, Madison Harvie, Jackson Seay, Caroline Seay, Charlotte Seay, and Jude Harvie; and brothers, Larry Granger and David Granger.

He is preceded in eternal life and is now walking the streets of gold with his loving parents, U.T. “Pete” and Gladys Hemphill Granger; and brother, Thomas Earl Granger.

Jerry was a born again Christian and gave his life to the Lord on April 18, 1972. He began his professional music career as a lead guitarist at the age of 13. The bands he belonged to included: The Grenadiers, Peppergrass, Hyde Park, Swamp Fever, and The Hidalgo Drive Band. He was a purchasing agent in the oil field and later became a businessman. In his semi-retirement he lived out his childhood ambition to become a school bus driver where he lovingly became known to his riders and their families as “Mr. Jerry”.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to: Houma Christian School,109 Valhi Blvd, Houma, LA 70360, noting Missions and Outreach in memory of Jerry Granger.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of the arrangements.