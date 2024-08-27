Jerry Wayne Matt, died, August 24, 2024. He was a native of Eunice and resident of Chackbay.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2024 from 9:00 am until service time at 10:00 am at Thibodaux Family Church.

Her is survived by his daughter, Kristine Matt and son in law, Rigo Cendeno; grandchildren, Spencer Himel, Preston Matt and Bently Chiasson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Launey Matt and Hilda Sonnier Matt.

He was a loving father and grandfather. Jerry was the owner and operator of Jerry’s Record Shop for many years and then later worked at Lowe’s.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.