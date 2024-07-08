Jerylyn Pitre Bergeron

July 8, 2024
July 8, 2024
July 8, 2024
July 8, 2024

Jerylyn Pitre Bergeron, 64, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on July 5, 2024.

 

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her husband, Wade Bergeron; daughter, Talia Bergeron; grandchildren, Orena Legendre and Ron Legendre; father, Julius Pitre; sister, Patricia Pitre; and family friend, Craig Legendre.


She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Grace Bourg Pitre; brother, Teddy Pitre; maternal and paternal grandparents, Dolton Bourg, Marie Bourg, Obry Pitre, and Yvonne Pitre.

 

Jerylyn enjoyed crafting and painting. She will be forever loved and never forgotten.

