Jessica Domangue Dupre, 58, a native of Chauvin and resident of Pointe-aux-Chenes, passed away on January 11, 2024.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 17, 2024 from 5pm to 9pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. The visitation will resume Thursday, January 18, 2024 from 9am to 11am, with the funeral service to begin at 11am, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Cleveland Dupre Jr.; daughters, Courtney Dupre (Patrick Sawyer), Chelsey Brunet (Brandan Brunet Sr.), and Cayleigh Hebert (Phillip Hebert); grandchildren, Brandan Jr., Brydan, Blaize, Ryleigh, Brady, Colt, and Joseph; and numerous nieces, nephews, and Godchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry Domangue Sr. and Florence Domangue; siblings, Jerry Domangue Jr., Vanessa Pellegrin, Tina Domangue, Judy Folse.

Jessica was a caring and loving person. She enjoyed meeting new people and would make friends everywhere she went. To know her was to love her. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother who’s now at peace in Heaven with her loving family.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Terrebonne General Health Systems for their exceptional care and support.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.