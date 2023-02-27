Jessica Lynn White, 44, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on February 24, 2023. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her husband, William “Billy” White; mother, Debra Dupre; sister, Monica Lafont; brother, Brandon Dupre and wife Kayla; nieces, Rachel Talbot, Stormy Brunet, Ariana Lafont, Mollyann Sawyer, and Harper White; nephews, Vincent Lafont, Blaize Dupre, and Brody White; great nieces, Kaydence Brunet and Ryker Brunet.

She was preceded in death by her father, Hubert Dupre; nanny, Josephine Billiot; mother in law, Rosemary White; and her grandparents.

She was a loving wife, daughter, sister, and aunt who was very hard headed but will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.