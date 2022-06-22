Jessica Ordoyne

March 17, 1983  June 16, 2022

Jessica Knight Ordoyne, 39, died Thursday, June 16, 2022. Born March 17, 1983, she was a native of Thibodaux and resident of Houma, Louisiana.

A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Ordoyne Funeral Home.



She is survived by her daughter, Gracie Knight; parents, Gary Knight, Sr. and Susan Champagne Knight; fiance’, Percy Michel; grandson, Eli Knight; brother, Gary Knight, Jr. (Jennifer Duet); godchild, Abby Knight; nephew, Layne Duet; grandparents, Herbert Champagne.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Doris Champagne, and Philip and Doris Knight; Bonnie Champagne; previous fiance’, Kevin Blanchard.

