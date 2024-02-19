Jessie John Ledet, 96, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm, with Military Honors at 11:45 am. Burial will follow at St. Ann Cemetery in Bourg.

He is survived by his children, Judy Ann Esponge and husband Phill, and Kenneth Ledet; stepdaughters, Phyllis Landry and husband Mike, and Pamela “Pam” Mouton; grandchilren, Coy Rivas and husband Hector, Coby Esponge and wife Tina, Brandon Esponge and wife Sarah, Teisha Esponge, Dustin Landry and wife Bridget, Tori Garner, Hailey Garner, Chase Garner, and Caleb Thibodeaux; great-grandchildren, Mallory LeBouef, Kaylee Esponge, Ryleigh, Kamryn, Jaxon, Lily, Brewer, Brielle, Knox, and Maddox; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marynel O. Williams Ledet; daughter, Denese Ledet; grandchild, Sonya Garner; parents, Eugene and Lucille Ledet; brothers, Enes, Hewett, Druis, and Eugene Ledet, Jr.; sisters, Sadie Rhodes, Hazel Plaisance, Inez Henry, Gladys Bouzigard, Felicia Rizzo, Bea Steinmetz, and Dorothy Autin.

Jessie was one of the founders and president of The Krewe of Hercules. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, hunting, and spending time with family and friends. Jessie and his wife enjoyed going to the casinos together.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Terrebonne Place and Haydel Memorial Hospice for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.