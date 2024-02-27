Jessie Joseph Guidry, 68, a native and resident of Bourg, Louisiana passed away on Friday, February 23, 2024.

He is survived by his daughter, Jessica Hays and husband, Richard; son, J.J. Guidry; grandchildren, Jacob Hays, Jordan Hays, Cassie Smith, Janson Guidry, and Jaden Guidry; great-grandson, Karson Smith; brother, Emile Guidry; and sisters, Marion Thibodeaux, Marguerite Barrios, Monica Hutchinson, Barbara Theriot, Lorita LeCompte, Shelia Pellegrin, and Veronica Guidry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elgy Guidry Sr. and Lorita Guidry; brothers, David Guidry, Elgy Guidry Jr., and Gale Guidry; and sister, Dale Guidry.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 635 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Bourg, Louisiana.

