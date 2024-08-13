Jeswood P. Hebert, 87, born June 21, 1937 a native of Gibson, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Diane Freeman Hebert; sons, Dale (Kathy) Hebert, Randy (Ruth) Hebert, Ricky (Angela) Hebert all of Houma, LA; daughters, Judy (Fulton “Pookie”) Blanchard of Prentiss, MS, Lori (Mark) Burney of Covington, GA; brother, Etsel “Pee Wee” Hebert of Gibson, LA; sisters, Delores Hebert and Barbara Rock both of Gibson, LA; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild “little peanut” on the way.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jessie “Jack” Hebert; mother, Hilda Adams Hebert; son, Rudy Anthony Hebert; daughter, Laura Lynn Hebert; daughter-in-law, Chris Hebert; granddaughter, Sandy Pontiff; and sister, Mona Hebert Blanco.

Jeswood was a dedicated parishioner of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. He enjoyed gardening and fishing, and he loved his fur baby, Fluffy.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Houma, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Houma, Louisiana.

The family would like to thank Jeswood’s nurses Erica and Jennifer, the staff of CCU at TGMC, and the staff of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.