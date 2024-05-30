Jill Margaret Dudrow McKinney Biggs passed away from health complications at the age of 88 on May 27, 2024

Jill was born on February 2, 1936, in Bath ME, and spent her early years in Shepherdstown WV. Her family moved to Louisiana where she graduated from Baton Rouge H.S. and attended LSU as a Chi Omega.

She loved reading and being with family. She lived in many places, including Tennessee, W. Virginia, Georgia, and Mexico.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Francis Eugene McKinney, and B. Blake Biggs.

She is survived by her twin sister, Joan Thompson of Houma, and her brother, Daniel Dudrow of Baltimore MD; her son, Terry McKinney (Brent Gassett) of Kittery ME, and daughter, Julia Havens (Royal Havens) of Houma; and by her grandchildren, Louis Havens and Henry Havens.

The family will observe Jill’s passing privately.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.