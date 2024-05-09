Jimmie Patrick Fedele, 72, native of New Orleans, LA and resident of Houma, LA passed away on Monday, May 6, 2024.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.

Jimmie enjoyed making people laugh with his great sense of humor. He considered every person to be a friend he just hadn’t met yet. He loved to sing and dance, especially to Elvis Presley songs. He also enjoyed cooking for those he loved, fishing with his grandsons, and spending quality time watching movies.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Ann Hunt and husband, Jeff Hunt; brother, Joseph Fedele Jr.; daughters (5) Jammie LeBoeuf and husband, John Paul LeBoeuf Jr.; Jade Fedele and husband, Mohamad Judeh; Jennifer Aitken and husband, Raymond Aitken; Dale Ryman and husband, Jeremy Ryman; India Thibodeaux and husband, Paul Eschete; and son, Gerald Thibodeaux Jr.; grandchildren (20) Paige, Taylor, Hannah, Alexis, and Jordan; Nevaeh, Zoe, and Koralyn LeBoeuf; Hamza and Layth Judeh; Brandon, Michael, Jacob, Aidan, and Owen Ryman; Cheyanne Lebouef; Grayson and Leah Eschete; Phoenix and Mercy Thibodeaux; 15 great-grand children; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Anthony Fedele Sr. and Mary Daisy Fedele; brothers, Johnny Fedele and Jerry Louis Fedele; wife, Leslie Buquet Fedele; and grandsons, Kaidon LeBoeuf and Zakariya Judeh.

