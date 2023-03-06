Jo Ann Frickey Chauvin, 65, passed away with her loving husband and family by her side on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:00am. Jo Ann was a native of Lafitte, LA and a resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, March 10, 2023 at St. Joseph Church in Chauvin, LA from 10:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at St. Joseph Church at 12:00pm/Noon. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Jo Ann is survived by her loving husband of forty-seven years, Marlyn Chauvin;

her children, Ronnie Chauvin and wife Melissa, Tracy Chauvin and husband Ty, and Craig Chauvin and wife Candace; siblings, Ellen Frickey, Peggy Bordelon, Angel Porche, Everette Frickey Jr., and Joey Soulet; grandchildren, Elizabeth Chauvin, Brianna Chauvin, Aubrey Chauvin, Brennan Chauvin, and Colton Chauvin.

Jo Ann is preceded in passing by her parents, Everette Frickey, Sr. and Elda Ann Authement; brother, Russell Soulet; and grandparents: Wiltz and Annie Authement.

Jo Ann was a beloved grandmother, mother, and wife and will be remembered for her loving nature. She had an incredible love for her husband, children, and especially her grandchildren. She was kind hearted and would lend a hand to anyone in need. We will miss Jo Ann dearly, but are so thankful for the time we had to spend with her and we will always feel her presence in our hearts. Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jo Ann Frickey Chauvin.