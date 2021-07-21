Joan Cenac

July 5, 1937 – July 19, 2021

Joan Ann Chauvin Cenac, 84, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 4:40pm. Joan was a native of Theriot, LA and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, July 23, 2021 from 8:00am until service time. A Liturgy of the Word will follow visitation at 10:30am at Chauvin Funeral Home with burial after services in Magnolia Cemetery in Houma, LA.

Joan is survived by her sons, Charles Cenac Jr. and companion Janice Courville, Jody Cenac; grandson, Jacob Cenac and wife Shelbie all from Houma, LA.; and sister-in-law, Betty Chauvin of Garland, TX. Joan is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Joan is preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Cenac Sr.; parents, John and Lula Chauvin; father-in-law, Tenner Cenac and mother-in-law, Virgie Cenac; daughter-in-law, Karen L. Cenac; sister, Bonnie Jackson; brothers, Ronnie Chauvin, and Danny Chauvin; brothers-in-law, Daniel Jackson, Al Cenac and sisters-in-law, Judy Chauvin, Pat Cenac; grandparents, Edmond and Grazillia Lovell, Anatole and Ophelia Chauvin.

Joan passed away surrounded by her loving family. Joan was a very loving and generous lady. Her joy was spending time with her family, cooking and entertaining. She was a wonderful loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She always had a radiant positive attitude and she will be missed by all who knew her.

The family would like to thank Debbie Verdin and the staff at The Oaks of Houma for their love and care given to Joan and family.

