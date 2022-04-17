Joan Orgeron Galloway, 71, died Friday, April 15, 2022 at 12:33 PM. Born April 26, 1950 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her husband, Cliff Galloway; children, Jeremy Galloway, Carson Galloway and Claire Galloway; 2 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; sisters, Judy O. LeBlanc, Mary O. Reulet.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Algernon and Dorothy Greco Orgeron; brother, Philip J. Orgeron.