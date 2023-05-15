Joann A. Marretta, 84, a native of New Orleans, Louisiana, and a resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away peacefully on May 8, 2023.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service in her honor on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 10:00am until services at 12:00 p.m. Burial to follow at St. Louis Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, David Marretta and wife Ginger Pierce Marretta, and Troy Marretta and wife Nichole Pellegrin Marretta; daughter, Staci Marretta Simoneaux and husband Thomas Simoneaux; grandchildren, Brandon Marretta and wife Shannon Sawyer Marretta, Brocke Marretta and wife Brittney Charpentier Marretta, Bryson Marretta and wife Courtney Johnson Marretta, Gabrielle Marretta and wife Brittany Benoit Marretta, Breanna Marretta, Christian, Catherine, and Caroline Simoneaux; and all seven of her great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald A. Marretta; parents, Joseph Aucoin and Sedona Cousins Aucoin; brother, Jerald Aucoin; sisters, Rose Betty Comeaux and Delhine Aucoin Parra; and son, Christopher Marretta.

She was a parishioner of St. Bernadette Soubirous Catholic Church. She will be loved and missed by so many in her church community.

Jo Ann, more recognized as Jody, valued family and friends more than anything and never missed an opportunity to enjoy some La Casa and deal a hand of cards with her friend group. Her love for bowling, sporting events, and L.S.U. never went unnoticed. She will be dearly missed by all who loved and cared about her.

