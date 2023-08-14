Joann Agnes Parfait, 61, a native of Biloxi, Mississippi and a resident of Dulac, passed away and was reunited with the love of her life, her husband Jessie, on July 23, 2023.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday July 29th, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home, West Park from 2:00pm until 5:00pm.

She is survived by her daughter, caregiver and best friend, Carlotta Billiot Gibbons along with her companion Savanna Jefferson; granddaughters, Taylor Billiot, Savannah Billiot, Makayla Billiot, and love Bug, Araceil Gibbons; step daughter, Harley Rickets and children; brothers, Denny Billiot and wife, Jennifer, Randy Cox; sisters, Michelle Martin and husband, Sam Bergeron and Helen Martin; aunts and cousins; numerous nieces and nephews; mother, Mary Blanchard; estranged son, Christopher Billiot.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jeffery Blanchard, biological father, Van Martin, husband, Jessie Parfait; grandparents, Al “PaPa” Cox and Josie Cox; sister in law, Angie Ledet.

Joann was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister and aunt. She was honest but not to a fault because you knew you were still loved. She was unbearably funny, a self proclaimed “feisty old lady” who made everyone feel welcomed no matter who you were. She “set up shop” for her self every place she felt was home. Joann was everyone’s friend around a cup of coffee and a cigarette. She would nickname everyone she loved including her “love bug” Araceli, who made her last a decade worth living. The family would like to give a special thanks to Journey Hospice for there supporting us in Joann’s transition.