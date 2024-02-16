JoAnn Allridge Smith, 74, a resident of Houma, LA passed away on February 13, 2024 at West Jefferson Medical Center.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, February 24, 2024 from 8:00AM until funeral time at 10:00AM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery (Smithridge).

She is survived by her husband, Calvin Smith, Sr., and son, Lance Rockwood, Sr., and step-sons, Calvin, Jr., Alvin and Glen Smtih. Step-daughter, Rosemary Jasper and brother, William “Bill” Smith (Etta) and sister, Elizabeth A. Vincent, three grandchildren, sister-in-laws, Annie V. Allridge and Barbara S. Payne and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded by her parents, Leanus Allridge, Jr., and Albertha Smith Allridge. Brothers, Wilfred Allridge, Sr., and Leanus Allridge, III and sister, Mollie Allridge. Nephews, Caleb and Gregory Allridge and Margue Humber, Jr.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of JoAnn (Allridge) Smith, please visit our Tree Store.