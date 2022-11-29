Joann Frances Hebert was born August 29, 1935, to A. D. “Pope” Hebert and Vivius Mary Schexnaildre Hebert, in the small community of Plaquemine, LA, and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in Baton Rouge. Prior to her death, she was a longtime resident of Houma, and most recently of The Claiborne in Thibodaux, LA.

Visitation will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Father Glenn LeCompte. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine.

Joann is survived by her brother, Alvin Hebert and wife, Carlin; sister, Doris “Pie” Hebert Boyett; sister-in-law, Betty Jane Dupont Hebert; and nephews and nieces; great and great-great nephews and nieces; and dear friends. Joann was preceded in death by her parents, A. D. “Pope” Hebert and Vivius Mary Schexnaildre Hebert; brothers, Donald Hebert and wife, Bobbie Hebert, and Glynn Hebert; sister, Mary Alice Suarez and husband, Ronald Suarez; brother-in-law, Sam Boyett; nephew, Ted Boyett and wife, Denise; niece, Melanie Suarez Simpson; and niece-in-law, Leslie Hebert.

Following her education at St. John the Evangelist Catholic School in Plaquemine, Joann began her career as a Marianite of Holy Cross entering the religious community in New Orleans in September of 1953. She professed final vows in 1958 while teaching in various schools in Louisiana operated by the Marianites. During that time, Joann earned a BA in Education from the University of Holy Cross in New Orleans, MA in History from St. Mary University in San Antonio, TX, and certification in guidance and counseling with the State of Louisiana.

Joann served at Vandebilt Catholic High School in Houma as a teacher and a guidance counselor from 1972 until 1976, at which time she withdrew from the Marianites religious community but continued as a Jr. High Guidance Counselor at Vandebilt Catholic High School until her retirement in 2011. While at Vandebilt Catholic High School, Joann was instrumental in the development of the dyslexia program and later inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame during the 1999-2000 school year.

Joann, until her recent move to the Claiborne, was a parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, great aunt, great-great aunt, godmother, and friend. Joann treasured visiting with her large extended family, having dinner with special friends, and tending to her yard and plants. She tenderly cared for her fig tree for years and especially loved preparing preserves from its fruit for family and friends. Joann, Jo, or Aunt Jo, will be missed dearly, but remembered for her never-ending patience, kindness, and favorite blessing before meals, “Bless the food before us, the friends beside us and the love amongst us.”

The family and friends of Joann would like to thank The Claiborne community for the kindness and friendship shown to her during her short residence and to the doctors and staff of the Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. They would also like to express a special thank you of appreciation and gratitude to the doctors and staff of the University Medical Center Trauma Intensive Care Unit in New Orleans and to the staff of The Carpenter House in Baton Rouge for the compassion, dedication, and excellent care given to Joann.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Disabled American Veterans by way of P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45250, www.dav.org, or to the charity of your choice. Please share sympathies, condolences, and memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.