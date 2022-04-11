Jody Harper Waggenspack, 90, of Houma took her last breath on April 10, 2022. She was sitting in her favorite recliner, talking on the phone with her dear friend Patsy, and viewing the Christmas tree (now with a Lenten theme) she refused to take down “because there is always something to celebrate”.

Visitation will be at St. Francis de Sales Co-Cathedral in Houma on Wednesday, April 13th at 8:30 am until the funeral mass at 10:30 am. Burial follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery Number 2.

Jody loved to remind people that she “talked funny” because she grew up in Minden and proudly kept her North Louisiana accent, even though she lived in Houma for over sixty years. She attended LSU and graduated with honors in 1954.

She met the love of her life Guy, when they stood together in her sister and his brother’s wedding. They married soon after and moved to New Orleans to complete his pediatric residency. One of the greatest highlights of her life was moving to Houma in 1961 with Guy and 3 ½ children in tow, embraced by what would be many life-long friends.

Jody lived a life of service – to her community, church, friends, and family. She was named Terrebonne Parish’s Most Useful Citizen for 1981, recognizing her work in many civic organizations.

Jody and Guy opened their home to anyone needing a place to gather. They loved to cook together and break bread with friends, often with an Old Fashioned in hand.

In her later years, Jody cultivated a love for sports, especially LSU and the Saints. She could be found in front of the television with her best friends on most Sunday afternoons rooting for the likes of Joe Burrow and Drew Brees.

Jody was the proud mother of six children: Mark Waggenspack (Liz), Mary Karam (George), Beth Ruiz (James), John Waggenspack, Susan Delaune (Warner), and Joan Chastain (Sonny). She was grandmother to 18 beloved grandchildren: Emily, Adam, Kathryn, Susan, Anne, Elizabeth, Claire, Michael, Matthew, Sarah, Joseph, Camille, William, John, Helene, James, Sam, and Lilly.

She was preceded in death by her husband Guy Waggenspack, her parents J.E. and Augusta Harper, her sisters Martha Coulter and Augusta Waggenspack, and her grandchild Joseph Delaune.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Louis Infant Center.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.