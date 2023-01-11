Jody Lee Pitre

David Eugene Cloud, Jr.
January 11, 2023
Richard “Dick” Henry Dillon
January 11, 2023

Jody Lee Pitre, 53, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 12:01pm.  Jody was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 7:00pm with a Prayer Service begining at 6:00pm.

Jody is survived by his loving family; his mother, Dorothy “Dot” Pitre; brothers, Kevin Pitre and wife Dawn, and Jamie Pitre; sisters, Debra Ratcliff and husband Johnny, Michelle Pitre and fiance’ Lloyd Billiot, Becky Pitre; and many loving nieces and nephews.


Jody is preceded in passing by his father, Gene Joseph Pitre Sr.; brothers, Gene Joseph Pitre Jr., Timmy Pitre, Chris Pitre; sisters, Cindy Pitre, Nikki Pitre; and nephew, Jake Ratcliff.

Jody had a heart of gold and loved his family very much. He was a loving and kind person.

Jody loved to watch sports and was also very talented at art and crafts.


Jody will be deeply missed by all his family and friends; never forgotten and always and forever loved.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jody Pitre.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

January 11, 2023

Jonathon Michael Verdin

Read more