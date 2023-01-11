Jody Lee Pitre, 53, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 12:01pm. Jody was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 7:00pm with a Prayer Service begining at 6:00pm.

Jody is survived by his loving family; his mother, Dorothy “Dot” Pitre; brothers, Kevin Pitre and wife Dawn, and Jamie Pitre; sisters, Debra Ratcliff and husband Johnny, Michelle Pitre and fiance’ Lloyd Billiot, Becky Pitre; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Jody is preceded in passing by his father, Gene Joseph Pitre Sr.; brothers, Gene Joseph Pitre Jr., Timmy Pitre, Chris Pitre; sisters, Cindy Pitre, Nikki Pitre; and nephew, Jake Ratcliff.

Jody had a heart of gold and loved his family very much. He was a loving and kind person.

Jody loved to watch sports and was also very talented at art and crafts.

Jody will be deeply missed by all his family and friends; never forgotten and always and forever loved.

