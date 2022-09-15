Jody Neal

Bernadette Irvine
September 14, 2022
12-year-old suspect arrested in Thibodaux homicide
September 14, 2022

January 19, 1988 – September 12, 2022



Jody Neal, age 34, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. Jody was a longtime resident of Pointe-Aux-Chene.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, September 16, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A Liturgy of the Word Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in St. Charles Borromeo Church in Pointe-Aux-Chene.

Jody is survived by his fiancé, Brittany Smith; children, son, Reny Neal and daughter, Molly Neal, and stepson, Cameron Davis; father, Dean Neal; sister, Angie Fanguy and husband Barry; nephew, James Fanguy, niece and goddaughter, Maddie Fanguy; aunt and nanny, Sandra Suttle and husband Henry; cousins, Holly Suttle, Jessie Redmond, and Frayah Grace Crappel. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.



Jody is preceded in death by his mother, Molly Chauvin Neal; paternal grandparents, Paul Neil and Cecil Neil; maternal grandparents, Enile Chauvin and Rene Chauvin.

Jody loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with his kids. He loved joking around and had a contagious laugh. Anyone who knew Jody, knew he loved to fish, hunting, listening to rap music but most of all hanging out with his family and having a good time. Jody leaves this world behind to soon and has been reunited with his mother. May he rest in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

September 14, 2022

Bernadette Irvine

Read more