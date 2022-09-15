January 19, 1988 – September 12, 2022

Jody Neal, age 34, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. Jody was a longtime resident of Pointe-Aux-Chene.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, September 16, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A Liturgy of the Word Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in St. Charles Borromeo Church in Pointe-Aux-Chene.

Jody is survived by his fiancé, Brittany Smith; children, son, Reny Neal and daughter, Molly Neal, and stepson, Cameron Davis; father, Dean Neal; sister, Angie Fanguy and husband Barry; nephew, James Fanguy, niece and goddaughter, Maddie Fanguy; aunt and nanny, Sandra Suttle and husband Henry; cousins, Holly Suttle, Jessie Redmond, and Frayah Grace Crappel. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.

Jody is preceded in death by his mother, Molly Chauvin Neal; paternal grandparents, Paul Neil and Cecil Neil; maternal grandparents, Enile Chauvin and Rene Chauvin.

Jody loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with his kids. He loved joking around and had a contagious laugh. Anyone who knew Jody, knew he loved to fish, hunting, listening to rap music but most of all hanging out with his family and having a good time. Jody leaves this world behind to soon and has been reunited with his mother. May he rest in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.