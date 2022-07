June 24, 1976 – July 2, 2022

ody Paul Boudreaux, 46, a native and resident of Labadieville, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

He is survived by his sons, Kolby Boudreaux and Ryan Boudreaux; sister, Angel Tovar; brother, Jamie Boudreaux; step-mother, Kathleen Boudreaux; lifelong friend, Nicole King; devoted cousin, Brazil Paternostro; five nieces; and one nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Boudreaux and Theresa Boudreaux.