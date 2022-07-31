Joe Grover Hawkes

May 30, 1930 – July 28, 2022

Joe Hawkes, 92, a native of Ferriday, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on July 28, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 8:00 am until the Religious Service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Gray, Louisiana.

He is survived by his son, Terry Hawkes (Alison), daughter-in-law Debbie Hawkes, son, Butch Hawkes, step daughters, Evelyn Kelley and Yvonne Perk, eighteen grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Wilbur and Lula Hawkes, wife, Mae Mire Hawkes, son, Jerry J. Hawkes, step daughter, Joann Benoit, step son, Charles Kelley, brothers, Phillip Hawkes, W.T. Hawkes, J.C. Hawkes, sisters, Annabelle Cain, Lucille Joplin, Lorraine Rister, Billie Palmer and Frances Shaw.