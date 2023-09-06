Joel Eric Matherne

Joel “Happy Jack” Eric Matherne, 59, died Friday, September 1, 2023. Born December 14, 1963 he was a native and resident of St. James, Louisiana.

Services are currently pending.

He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Constance Miles Matherne; father, Fred Matherne; daughter, Angelica Lee; step daughter, Laquanta Babin; step son, Glynn Williams (Sagan); siblings, Jeff Matherne (Dawn), Kerry Matherne (Wendy); step grandchildren, Kayden Davis, Rylie Babin, Demi Johnson, Kori Williams, Khai Allen and Kani Williams.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Florence Matherne; one grandchild; mother in law, Australia Miles.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

