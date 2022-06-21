Joel Robichaux

Joel Knight Robichaux, 87, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 6:22 am. Born September 8, 1934 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Cyndi Robichaux, Brad Robichaux (Kim), Angela Caillouet (Steve), Darlene Bertrand (Darroll), Monica Cormier (Tim), Darryl Robichaux, Tonya Robichaux; 15 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; sister, Marguerite Knight Matherne; brother, Bert Knight, Sr.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lovell Percy Robichaux; parents, Harris and Enola Mire Knight; grandson, Blake Cormier; 5 great grand babies; sister, Mary Theresa Knight Cartozzo.

She was a past parishioner, Eucharistic Minister, and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Saint Charles Borromeo Church. She enjoyed baking, fishing, reading and dancing.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.