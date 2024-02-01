Joey Franks, 49, a native of Marrero and a resident of Houma, passed away on January 27, 2024.

Services are still pending.

He is survived by his son, Brennan Franks; brothers, Jack Franks II of Lafayette; David Breaux (Monique) of New Orleans, and Clint Breaux of Chackbay, Chet Franks of Utah; sisters, Heidi Nunn of Houston, and Shayla Lavergne (Travis) of Midland Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Franks Sr- Father, Jacqueline Breaux- Mother, David Breaux- Step- Father; grandparents, Harris and Cecile Scioneaux; sister, Marla Breaux; aunt, Kathleen Gautraux; uncles LJ Gautreaux, Larry Berris, and Harris Scioneaux.

