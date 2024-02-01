Joey Franks

Michael Paul “Captain Mike” LeBoeuf
February 1, 2024
lene L. Cheramie
February 1, 2024
Michael Paul “Captain Mike” LeBoeuf
February 1, 2024
lene L. Cheramie
February 1, 2024

Joey Franks, 49, a native of Marrero and a resident of Houma, passed away on  January 27, 2024.


 

Services are still pending.

He is survived by his son, Brennan Franks; brothers, Jack Franks II of Lafayette; David Breaux (Monique) of New Orleans, and Clint Breaux of Chackbay, Chet Franks of Utah; sisters, Heidi Nunn of Houston, and Shayla Lavergne (Travis) of Midland Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Franks Sr- Father, Jacqueline Breaux- Mother, David Breaux- Step- Father; grandparents, Harris and Cecile Scioneaux; sister, Marla Breaux; aunt, Kathleen Gautraux; uncles LJ Gautreaux, Larry Berris, and Harris Scioneaux.


 

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

February 1, 2024

Dale Allen Brown

Read more