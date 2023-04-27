Joey James Pellegrin, 52, passed away on April 22, 2023. Joey was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to a visitation on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 9:00pm and will continue on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. A Liturgy of the Word will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11:00am at Chauvin Funeral Home with burial following in Holy Family Church Cemetery in Dulac, LA.

Joey is survived by his loving family; his children, Alyssa, Trent and wife Driana; grandchildren, James, Camille, and Genevieve; and his bonus grandchildren, Avin, Gianni, and Saige; his three brothers, Kevin and wife Sherry, Albert Jr. and wife Jody, Jason and wife Angie; his brother-in-law, Ray Duthu; his godchildren, Allie Pellegrin, Ryan Pellegrin, Kevin Pellegrin and Chris Duthu.

Joey is preceded in passing by his loving parents, Albert and Judith Pellegrin; sisters, Susan Pellegrin and Karen Duthu; grandparents, Gertrude and Adam Funguy, Abbie and Nell Bourg, Alfred and Ada Pellegrin; and a special uncle, Bobby Fanguy.

Joey was truly one of a kind. A loving father, brother, and good friend to many. If you didn’t know him, you would by the end of the night. Joey always kept a smile and made sure to make others laugh. No matter the pain and every day struggles he faced, he always saw the good in everything. His children and grandchildren made his world go round. He did everything he could to always put others first. Even in death, he put others first and was able to be an organ donor. He loved to spend the day on the water. Building just about anything, grilling, and just listening to music as loud as he possibly could.

Joey will be missed by all who knew him. No matter how long, he was someone who made a lasting first impression, always.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ugo Ezema, and his staff at Terrebonne General CCU department and LOPA for their care. His amazing work family at Andrew’s and Sons LLC. Chauvin Funeral Home and Holy Family Catholic Church.