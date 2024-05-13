Johanna Josephine LeCompte, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

She was a native of Houma, Louisiana where she resided for 76 years and later moved to St. Rose where she was a devoted caregiver for her brother, Harris.

Johanna was a retired employee of K-Mart having served the company for 26 years. She had previously worked for Morgan Lyndsey for 18 years and after retiring from K-Mart worked an additional 4 years for Walmart. Johanna worked her entire life serving the people of her community and continued to serve people until the end of her life.

She enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends and delighted in preparing food for out-of-town relatives who would travel to Houma for family reunions. She enjoyed going out to eat, especially at seafood restaurants.

Watching QVC, the cooking shows was a favorite pastime, often ordering gifts that she would bestow on family and friends. The Rifleman and Walker, Texas Ranger were also some of her favorite television shows.

She fought a good fight and strived to push through a tough battle. Johanna was appreciative of those who helped her in her courageous cancer battle and remarked “I didn’t know I would have so many people helping me!” In response, she was told, “It’s because YOU are so easy to love!” She will be fondly remembered for her humor, expressions like, “Tank up your car,” “Cher,” and her unselfish devotion to others.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her brother, Harris Joseph Lecompte of St. Rose, as well as many cousins, and good friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Calvin Joseph LeCompte and Gleo Waguespack LeCompte of Houma who named her after her grandmothers, Johanna and Josephine.

The family would like to thank Dr. Elena Rada.

Donations to the American Cancer Society, in her name, would be appreciated.

A memorial service and interment at Holy Rosary Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.