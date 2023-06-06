JoHanna Lynn Bonvillain, 66, a resident of Patterson, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 9, 2023, at Cornerstone Ministries in Morgan City from 11:00 am until her Celebration of Life at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Erika Bonvillain and her children, Paisley and Donte; sons, Waylon Landry, Jake Bonvillain and wife Rebekah, and their children, Brennan, Brant, Blaze, Brayden, Braxton, and Brooks; mother, Irma Lombes; sisters, Dezra Davis and husband Buddy, and Donna Lombes; uncle, Barry Sons; aunts, Diane Sheehan and Nell Granier; the father of her children, Gary Bonvillain; and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as her dear friends, Wayne and Cheryl Katsura, Robbie and Ernie Walton, Shane, and Charlotte.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clamey “Jake” Lombes, Jr.; brother, Clamey “CJ” Lombes, III; maternal grandparents, Julien Justin and Lydia Sons; paternal grandparents, Clamey and Annie Lombes; godparents, Shirley Mae Rock and Joe Blakeman; and numerous aunts and uncles.

JoHanna was a talented artist whose dream was to share her talent with everyone. She was a comfort to anyone in need. Her joyous smile and laughter, her peaceful and positive way of living, her kindness for anyone she came in contact with, and so many more traits that made her the special woman she was. She was active, energetic, healthy, and full of life, love, and laughter. JoHanna enjoyed growing her new art business where she was able to brighten the days and encourage her customers as “The Happy Artiste'”. She was a long-standing member of Cornerstone Ministries. She was an involved and present “Nonnie” to her grandchildren, and enjoyed family vacations, walks at the lake, Sunday meals with her family, gardening, singing, and family gatherings during Christmas, which was her favorite holiday. JoHanna will be greatly missed by her family and all that were lucky enough to be around her.

Due to JoHanna’s colorful and vibrant personality, the family would like for those attending her Celebration of Life to wear bright colors instead of the traditional black attire. Pallbearers will be Mike Thibodeaux, Kenneth Leger, Jake Bonvillain, Max Davis, Waylon Landry, and James Anson Graves.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to her GoFundMe page: (https://www.gofundme.com/f/utu3qp-medical-funeral-expenses). Any amount is greatly appreciated, and the family would like to thank everyone for their donations, prayers, and well-wishes during this time.

