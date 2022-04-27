John Anthony Cuneo, 32, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 9:51am. John was a native of Chauvin, LA and a resident of Portland, ME.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 9:30am until service time at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, LA. Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at 10:30am at St. Joseph Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

John is survived by his mother, Rose Cuneo; brother, Andrew Cuneo; his two sisters, Rhonda Cuneo Tamberella (Glenn), Julie Cuneo; nephews, Nicholas, Grant, Lucas, and Tyler.

John is preceded in passing by his father, Errol Cuneo; maternal grandparents, Rose and Alfred Rodrigue; and paternal grandparents, Ruby and Lucius Cuneo.

John was a kind soul who was a lover and player of music. John was a collector of people and places who always welcomed a conversation, no matter how long or short. He made us laugh, he made us cry, he lived his life always wanting to make the world better than he found it. We love you, John, and you will be missed by all. Never forgotten and always loved.