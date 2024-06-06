John “Bobby” Parfait, 89, a lifelong resident of Dulac, Louisiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, June 7, 2024, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 8:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Holy Family Cemetery.

John is survived by children, Robert Parfait (Rosa), Joshua Parfait (Danielle), and Donna Naquin; seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren; eight great great-grandchildren and one on the way; and brother, Sterling “Yank” Parfait.

John was preceded in passing by his wife of 63 years, Madeline Parfait; parents, Clement and Alice Parfait; daughter, Ruiz Parfait; son, Bobby “Teet” Parfait; sister, Janette Albert; and brothers, Peter Parfait and Joseph “June” Parfait.

John was a proud American Indian with a deep connection to his heritage and roots. Dedicated to his passion for the sea, John made a living as a fisherman in the Commercial Fishing industry. His love for hunting, fishing, shrimping, and crabbing was evident in every aspect of his life. John cherished moments spent with his family, telling stories that would be passed down through generations.

In addition to his work on the waters, John found joy in creating nets, playing his guitar, singing, and sharing his music with those around him. His talents and passions made him a cherished figure in the community.

The community is invited to join in remembering and paying tribute to John’s remarkable life and legacy. May his memories live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice for their compassion and care.

