John Brewster Ellis, Jr., 76, a native of Houma and a resident of Gibson, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 1:30 pm until the Memorial Service at 3:30 pm.

He is survived by his wife, Corine LeCompte Ellis; daughter, Katie Ellis and companion, Branden Percle; granddaughter, Aubrey Ellis; brother, Bobby Ellis and wife, Mary; and sister, Lauren Ellis Naquin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruby Butcher Ellis, Sr.; sister, Deborah Ellis; stepdaughter, Deirdre Rhodes Fontenot and son, Justin; and aunts and uncles, Warren and Lena Ellis, Floyd and Doris Butcher.

John had a content and fulfilling life. He served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years and 2 years in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He was an avid collector of coins, stamps, and bottles. He had a love of photography, playing his guitar, competing in competition pistol matches, and traveling. He built his life for his wife, daughter, and granddaughter. Spending time with his friends and family was something he always looked forward to. His suffering has ended and will truly be missed. The family would like to thank Dr. Jules Dupont Jr. and Dr. Eleisa Floyd at Start Corporation, CIS, TGMC Pulmonology, and all nursing staff affiliated with these clinics.

