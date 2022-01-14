John Buquet, Jr.

March 21, 1940 – January 11, 2022

John Pierre Buquet, Jr., age 81, passed away Tuesday January 11, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Dulac and longtime resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Monday January 17, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

John is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sheila Zeringue Buquet; children, Grace Bourg (Chad), Ronnie Buquet (Kristy), Toni Armstrong (Damon), Gerard Buquet (Amy), Jude Buquet (La’Kaja); sister-in-law, Candy Marcel, Jimmy, Zeke and Jillian. grandchildren, Sylvia, Maddison (Andrew), Savanna, Andrea, Angelle, Noah, DJ, Zoe, Tucker, Lilly, Allie, Parker, Bailey; great grandchildren, Camille, Bella; brothers, Earl “Polka” Buquet, Barry P. Buquet; sisters, Joyce Luke, Stella LeBoeuf, Burma Mason, Paula Buquet.

John is preceded in death by his parents, John Pierre Buquet, Sr. and Annette Carrere Buquet; grandson, Kagan John Bourg; sister, Barbara Leger.

John was a loving husband, father, and provider to all. John was a Navy Veteran. He loved fishing, duck hunting and his work in the oilfield. John will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

