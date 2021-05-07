January 9, 1962 – April 22, 2021

On Thursday, April 22, 2021, John C. Robichaux, a loving father and friend, passed away at the age of 59.

J.R., as he was affectionately called, was born January 9, 1962 in Houma, Louisiana. He was a graduate of Vandebilt Catholic in Houma and received his BA from Marquette University. He was a general contractor in New Orleans.

When he wasn’t working he could be found on his boat fishing, any day, anytime. J.R. was larger than life. He could bring humor to any situation with his quick wit. He loved good food and a good scotch.

He is survived by his children Megan Robichaux Duhe (Blake), Ryan Robichaux (Jessica), and Tyler Robichaux; grandchildren Lincoln Duhe and Theodore Robichaux; 23 nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sisters Virginia Robichaux Pellegrin (Myrden), and Patricia Robichaux Newman (James) and sister-in-law Pam Patterson Robichaux.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ray Robichaux and Ruth Hochenedel Robichaux, and brothers Ernest (Erine) Ray Robichaux and Edward Lee Robichaux.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial visitation for J.R. at H.C. Alexander Funeral Home, 821 Fourth St., Norco, LA, on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 10AM until 12PM. To share condolences and memories with the family please visit www.HCAlexander.com.