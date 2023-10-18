John C. Verdin Sr., 83, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Friday, October 13, 2023.

He is survived by his sons, John C. Verdin, Jr. (Sherry) and Don A. Verdin; grandchildren, Jaime Verdin, Shannan Lirette Center and husband Brandon, Dylan Verdin, Felecia Verdin, Autumn Verdin; and great-grandchildren, Ian Watkins, Bryhana Center, and Paisley Center; great-great grandchildren, Malaiyah Watkins and Jaliyah Watkins

He was preceded in death by his parents, Enos A. Verdin and Pearly Trosclair Verdin; daughter, Pamela M. Verdin; brothers, Enos J. Verdin, Ernest A. “Pierre” Verdin, and Roy J. Trosclair; sisters, Inez “Toot” Parfait, Eva “T-Sud” Fitch, Shirley “Tu-Beg” Landry, Juanita “Bae-Bae” Fitch, and Clara Jean Fitch.

John loved fishing and hunting, but most of all, he loved being with his family and friends. He will be missed by many. I’ll see ya later, buddy.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, October 20, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 635 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery, Houma, Louisiana.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.