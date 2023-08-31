John Casmire Cantrelle, 49, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

He is survived by his father, Joseph Cantrelle; uncle, Joey LeBoeuf; sisters, Leola Lyons (Walter) and Jodie Hyatt (Larry); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Gertrude Cantrelle; and sister, Penny LeBoeuf.

John will be dearly missed by family and friends. A private Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.