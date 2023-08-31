Kenneth “Kenny” Paul WalkerAugust 31, 2023
Taylor William BarlowAugust 31, 2023
John Casmire Cantrelle, 49, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023.
He is survived by his father, Joseph Cantrelle; uncle, Joey LeBoeuf; sisters, Leola Lyons (Walter) and Jodie Hyatt (Larry); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Gertrude Cantrelle; and sister, Penny LeBoeuf.
John will be dearly missed by family and friends. A private Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of John, please visit our Tree Store.