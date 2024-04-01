On Tuesday, March 26th, John Claude Guidry (79) entered the Kingdom of God. He left behind many loved ones who are all saddened by his passing.

John was born at Ellender Memorial Hospital in Houma, Louisiana on March 16, 1945. He spent his early life in Montegut surrounded by his parents, Claude and Lena Guidry, his twin sister, Joy, and four beloved aunts.

He married Wilma Annette Bevill, was a loving father to Michael John, and twins James Edward and Joseph Wayne.

John spent his career as a Certified Welder and worked for Black Warrior Wireline for over 17 years, prior to retiring in 2015. John spent many years enjoying fishing and hunting, but those activities paled in comparison to his love for trucks and motorcycles. He owned many different trucks and Harley Davidson motorcycles during his lifetime.

In 1987 he moved to Houma and met Miriam Remont Tivet; they have had a loving relationship for the past 36 years. They were always surrounded by family and friends, and many have “passed a good time” in the home they shared.

John is survived by his loving companion, Miriam, sons, James and Joseph (Gayle), bonus children Kim Niedbalski (Ed), Angie Daughdrill (Glenn), Bambi Schweer (Mark), Kevin Rembert, and Michael Piccione, numerous grandchildren & great-grandchildren, and his sister Joy Porche.

John was preceded in death by his parents Claude and Lena, his son Michael, his brother-in-law, Kenneth Porche, and his former wife Wilma.

Visitation will be held at St. Bernadette Church in Houma on Friday, April 5, 2024, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. A funeral Mass in honor of John will begin at 11:00 am with burial in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

The family would like to thank Chauvin Funeral Home for guiding them in their time of need. In lieu of flower, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to St. Bernadette Church in honor of John.