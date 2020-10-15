John David Bolduc, age 52, was born on February 2, 1968 and went home to his heavenly father on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. John was a native of Portland, Maine and a longtime resident of Houma, Louisiana.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home in the Magnolia Chapel on Monday, October 19, 2020 beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the recitation of the rosary at 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

John is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Amy Hebert Bolduc; son, Scott John Bolduc; daughters, Madeline and Natalie Bolduc of Houma, LA; mother, Catherine Fasulo Bolduc; brothers, Michael Bolduc and wife Pam, Patrick Bolduc and wife Savannah, and Scott Bolduc and sister, Andrea Reilly, who all reside in Portland, Maine; brothers-in-law, Steve Hebert and wife Kim, Louis Hebert and wife Kate, David Hebert and wife Terri; sister-in-law, Ellen Blanchard and husband Bill; John is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

John is preceded in death by his father, E. David Bolduc.

John battled multiple myeloma with such dignity. His quiet grace and quick wit and humor along with his strong Catholic faith brought him to his final resting place with our Lord and Savior. His faith and family were the most important to him.

This quiet husband, father, uncle, brother, and son always portrayed such a humble and spiritual nature that brought everyone’s ear closer. You knew the conversation was of importance to him.

John proudly served our country in the U.S. Army, serving in desert storm.

The family would like to thank Dr. Frits Van Rhee, Dr. Diane Glendenning, APN; Infusion 4 Clinic Nurses from the University of Arkansas Medical Services Myeloma Clinic; Mary Bird Perkins of Houma and TGMC, and the many medical professionals that provided him with care and comfort during his eleven year battle with cancer. The family is eternally grateful for the village of people who have been with them for the past eleven years throughout John’s illness.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to University of Arkansas Medical Services Myeloma Clinic (UAMS) 4301 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205

