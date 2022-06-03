November 29, 1947 – May 30, 2022

John Edward DePriest, Jr., 74, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Gray, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022.

Memorial Services will be announced at a later time.

He is survived by his daughters, Ashley DePriest and Amanda DePriest; son, Scott McMahan; grandchildren, Ashlynne DePriest, Asher DePriest, Dagan McMahan, and Asa DePriest; brother, Raymond E. DePriest; and sister in law Pamela DePriest. Also, nephew Jace DePriest & his family; Jenna DePriest & her family, niece Dawn Riley & family.

He was preceded in death by his son, Deston DePriest; parents, John Edward DePriest, Sr. and Myrtle M. Mullet-DePriest; and brother, David DePriest, Sr.

John, Jr. proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War, in which he was awarded a Purple Heart and five Silver Stars. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, but his family has comfort in knowing that he is now at peace.

The family would like to thank Linda and Brian Martin, Robin and Nathan Tavelman, and Khai Rodrigue for being such a special part of John, Jr.’s life. The family would also like to thank the nurses and staff at St. Joseph Hospice for their care and compassion during this time.