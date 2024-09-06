John Edward Young Sr.

Patricia Hodson Porter
September 6, 2024
Max Duane Patterson
September 6, 2024
Patricia Hodson Porter
September 6, 2024
Max Duane Patterson
September 6, 2024

John Edward Young Sr., 71, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at 1:57pm. John was a native of Freer, TX and a resident of Houma, LA.


 

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. A Ministry Service will follow visitation on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at Chauvin Funeral Home at 1:00pm. Services will conclude with burial taking place on a later date.

 

John is survived by his loving family; his wife of fifty-two years, Lorie Babin Young; children, John Young Jr. (Mitsie), Ryan Young; sisters, Gail Stoddard, Della Toups, Nancy Traylor, Robin Nguyen; grandchildren, Trey, Tyler, Emma, Ella, Allie and Greyson; godchild, Kellie; and many loving nieces and nephews.

 

John is preceded in passing by his parents, Marion ‘Mo’ and Dorothy Ross Young; and grandson, Lane Young.


 

John was known as ‘the Legend on Bayou Decade” and was affectionately known as ‘Papa John’ by his grandchildren. He worked as a Pipeline Welder and Fabricator, and was a Certified Pipeline Inspector in his later years. He was also gifted in many other trades. John was an avid hunter and fisherman and a member of the Dularge Hunting Club.

 

John was a good friend to so many. Anyone who knew him, knew they could count on him. He never knew a stranger and loved to visit and talk with anyone and everyone. He was always there to help and would give you the shirt off his back. He had a heart of gold and was a dear and close friend to all. ‘The Legend’ lives on in our hearts and memories.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

September 6, 2024

Marie J. Verdin

Read more