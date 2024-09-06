John Edward Young Sr., 71, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at 1:57pm. John was a native of Freer, TX and a resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. A Ministry Service will follow visitation on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at Chauvin Funeral Home at 1:00pm. Services will conclude with burial taking place on a later date.

John is survived by his loving family; his wife of fifty-two years, Lorie Babin Young; children, John Young Jr. (Mitsie), Ryan Young; sisters, Gail Stoddard, Della Toups, Nancy Traylor, Robin Nguyen; grandchildren, Trey, Tyler, Emma, Ella, Allie and Greyson; godchild, Kellie; and many loving nieces and nephews.

John is preceded in passing by his parents, Marion ‘Mo’ and Dorothy Ross Young; and grandson, Lane Young.

John was known as ‘the Legend on Bayou Decade” and was affectionately known as ‘Papa John’ by his grandchildren. He worked as a Pipeline Welder and Fabricator, and was a Certified Pipeline Inspector in his later years. He was also gifted in many other trades. John was an avid hunter and fisherman and a member of the Dularge Hunting Club.

John was a good friend to so many. Anyone who knew him, knew they could count on him. He never knew a stranger and loved to visit and talk with anyone and everyone. He was always there to help and would give you the shirt off his back. He had a heart of gold and was a dear and close friend to all. ‘The Legend’ lives on in our hearts and memories.