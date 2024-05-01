John Fletcher English Sr.

May 1, 2024
May 1, 2024
May 1, 2024
May 1, 2024

John Fletcher English Sr. , 61, of Houma, passed away on  April 28, 2024.


Burial will be held at a later day.

 

He is survived by his wife, Susan English; son, John English Jr.; daughters, Shanna Morrison and Jodie Morrison; mother, Nancy Awilda Fletcher English, brother, Michael English (Ursula); sister, Keyna Slaughter; aunt, Caroll Thmoas; uncle, Butch “Eddie” Fletcher; grandchildren, Desiree Foret, Katelynn Foret, Taylar Foret, Brooklynn Foret, Braxton English, Aaliyah English, Damian Morrison and Jacob Dufrene, followed by 1 great grandchild, Zayden Latham and one on the way.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Alton English “Jimmy” Sr. ; brothers, James Alton English Jr. and Paul English; one niece, Piper Angelle English; and one nephew, Steven English.


 

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

