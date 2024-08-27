John J. Trahan, Jr, 89, a native and resident of Chauvin, LA passed away on August 22, 2024.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at St Joseph Church Youth Center in Chauvin from 9:30 AM until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Joseph Church Youth Center at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chauvin.

He is survived by his children, Darrel Trahan Sr (Gwen), Melissa Hunter; grandchildren, Darrel Trahan Jr., Mandi Trahan, Hope Hunter and great grandchild Emily Manahan.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years Emelda Collins Trahan; son Myron Trahan; parents Jean Baptiste and Helen Lirette Trahan; brothers Wilbert, Edward, Wiley, Aaron, Gildy and Justilian Trahan; sisters Viley White, Lydia Thibodeaux, Theresa Lirette, Enola Trahan, and Rosalita Cunningham; many nieces and nephews.

John was a hardworking man, a dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Haydel Hospice for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Terrebonne Council of Aging or St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of arrangements.