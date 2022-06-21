John “Jack” Becker, Jr.

John “Jack” Bruere’ Becker, Jr., 79 , died Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 9:18 AM. Born October 26, 1942, he was a native of St. Charles Missouri and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 PM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Ordoyne Becker; sons, Jeremy Becker (Dawn), Michael Becker (Buffy); grandchildren, Sydney Becker, Wyatt Becker and Quinn Becker; brothers, Tom Becker (Linda).

He is preceded in death by parents, John Becker, Sr. and Marie Denker Becker.

He worked at Vandebilt Catholic High School for 41 years, as a teacher, a coach and a guidance counselor.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Coach Jack Becker Memorial Endowment benefitting Vandebilt Catholic High School through the Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana. Checks can be mailed to Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana, P.O. Box 505, Schriever, LA 70395 or visit www.catholicfoundationsl.org.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.