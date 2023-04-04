John L. Reynolds, age 83, a native of Cheneyville, La. and resident of Houma, La., passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

John is survived by his children, Kerry Reynolds of Houma, Brian Reynolds (Dawn) of Houma and Debbie Reynolds of Houma; his grandchildren, Beau Conner, Blazz Brashear, Jonathan Reynolds (Ashley), Nicholas Smith (Britney), Aaron Reynolds, Seth Reynolds, Lenee McDowell (Trent) and Breanna Babin; his sister, Gwen Johnson; his brothers, Gregory “Scotty” Reynolds (Missy) and Joey Reynolds (Kelly).He is also survived by three step-grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; seven step great-grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Dauzat Reynolds; his parents, John J. Reynolds and Mable D. Reynolds; his sister, Etheal Reynolds; his daughter, Teresa Babin; his grandchildren, Brittany Reynolds and Brandon Naquin; and a great-grandchild, Ava Naquin.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Visitation for John on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Chauvin Funeral Home in Dauphine Chapel beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 11:00a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis #2 Cemetery.

John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He enjoyed fishing, carpenter work and mechanic work. He was always tinkering with something. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of John L. Reynolds.