September 09, 1935 – August 25, 2022

The family of John Russell Lyons, 86, a native and resident of Houma, LA, announces his passing on Thursday, August 25, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Houma, La starting at 9 AM. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. There will be a private graveside service at a later date.

John is survived by his; granddaughter, Brandy Lyons Roberts; great-grandson, Gage Michael Rhodes; daughter, Bridget Langrasse; his companion, caregiver, and best friend, “Dee” Domangue; children, Timothy Domangue, Christopher Domangue, Katielyn Domangue; Alexis Lyons; caregivers, Hilda Lyons and Becky Lyons Robertson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Druis and Pauline Dupre Lyons; late wife, Nell Roddy Lyons; daughter, Terry Lynn Lyons; brothers, Gerald and Lionel Lyons; and sisters, Barbara and June.

John will be remembered by family and friends as a die-hard fisherman who enjoyed bringing along anyone who wanted to experience the beauty of the Louisiana bayous. John’s family was everything to him and the most important thing in his life. He was the most selfless, giving, and a heartfelt person that anyone could have had the honor to know. John was respected by all who knew him. He never met a stranger and met others’ needs with open arms and an open heart. Those who had the privilege to know John could not help but to love him. John was a 1955 alumni of St. Francis de Sales Boys School and Vanderbilt Catholic. John was a dedicated, 43-year employee at M&L Industries and achieved Top Salesman for the majority of those years. He was employed with this company until the time of his passing.

John Russell Lyons will forever be in the hearts of those whose lives he touched and will never be forgotten.