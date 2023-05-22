John Sheldon Sevin Jr., 64, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on May 14, 2023.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 29, 2023 from 6pm to 8pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.

He is survived by his sons, James Trahan and Sean Sevin and spouses; daughters, Dominique Mathison and Pia Trosclair and spouses; 10 grandchildren; and sisters, Loretta Sevin and Rosalie Sevin.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rhonda Sevin; parents, John Sevin Sr. and Delores Sevin; and sister, Peggy Thibodeaux.

John always called himself a “swamp rat”. He was an avid fisher and hunter and loved being outdoors. He was born and raised on the water. He passed down that knowledge to anyone who would listen.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.