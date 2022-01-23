John “Tiger” LeBoeuf, Sr.

March 03, 1935 – January 19, 2022

John Robert LeBoeuf Sr. “Tiger”, 86, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. John was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, January 24, 2022 from 9:00am until service time at Chauvin Funeral Home. A Liturgy of the Word will follow visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home at 11:00am. Burial will take place after services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

John is survived by daughter, Cindy Matheson and husband Mark; daughter-in-law, Monica LeBoeuf; son-in-law, Toby Guidry; grandchildren, Matthew, John, Nicole, Dale, Scott, Sarah, Daisy; great grandchildren, Gabriel, Nathaniel, Nicholas, T’Dale, Lucas, Ollie, T’Matt, Liam, and Charlie. John is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

John is preceded in passing by his loving wife, Daisy Pitre LeBoeuf; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Emile LeBoeuf; daughter, Sheila Guidry; son, John R. LeBoeuf Jr.; sister, Hazel Ellender; and brothers, Huey LeBoeuf, Leeroy LeBoeuf, Emile LeBoeuf Jr.

John loved to fish and trawl; especially with his family. He served his community as a volunteer firefighter in the Bayou Cane Vol. Fire Department. John had a strong faith and a close relationship with the Lord. He read his Bible faithfully and enjoyed sharing Scripture with family and friends. John also had a strong work ethic and worked many years offshore as a welder for McDermott.

John will be dearly missed by his family and friends; always loved and never forgotten.

