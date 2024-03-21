Johnny Lee Ball, 69, passed away surrounded by his loving wife and family on Monday, March 18, 2024 at 10:45am. Johnny was a native of Jacksonville, FL and a resident of Theriot, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to a visitation on Saturday, March 23, 2024 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. A Memorial Mass will follow visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home at 11:00am. Services will conclude after the Memorial Mass with burial at a later date.

Johnny is survived by his loving family; his wife of fifty years; Cathy Ball; children, Jermie Ball and partner Tara Pellegrin; Jolie Ball; brother, Frank Ball; sister, Linda Loupe, and Judy Pate.

Johnny is preceded in passing by his parents, Frank Charles and Jessie Chauvin Ball; sister-in-law, Debbie Landry; in-laws, Kirvie and Ethel Brunet.

Johnny was a loving husband, father, brother and a friend. He was a loving and caring soul who never met a stranger.

Johnny enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and spending time in his yard. But most of all; he enjoyed spending time with his family, his wife and kids; most especially going to Creole Bayou with his family and friends.

Johnny will forever be remembered, never forgotten and forever loved by his family and friends.

