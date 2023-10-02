Johnson Anthony Buquet, 75, a lifelong resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on September 28, 2023.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in his honor on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at Chauvin Funeral Home on Thursday, October 5, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. until a Liturgy of the Word at 11:00 a.m. Military honors will be held at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Masonic Service. Burial to immediately follow at St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Johnson is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Buquet; children, April B. Adams (Brad) and Kristoffer Buquet (Tonya); grandchildren, Shea Buquet, Brennan Buquet, Ethan Adams, Evan Adams, and Emmit Adams; siblings, Godfrey “Doc” Buquet, Sheldon “Chicky” Buquet, Johnny “Billy” Eschete, June “Jodie” Eschete, Jerry “Gene” Buquet, and Jaycene “Candie” Falcon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore “T.J.” and Juneitta Buquet; and brother, Theodore “Mokey” Buquet, Jr.

Johnson’s passion for his craft led him to a successful career as an electrician in the electrical industry. Although he may not have received a college degree, his knowledge and expertise in the field were unparalleled.

Beyond his work, Johnson found great joy in various hobbies and interests. He was an active member of Shriners International and Freemasonry, where he forged strong bonds with his fellow members. Johnson had a green thumb, spending countless hours tending to his garden and nurturing vibrant blooms. He was also an avid photographer, capturing the beauty of nature and creating lasting memories through his lens. The neighborhood will forever remember him for his eccentric daily bike rides. Traveling was another passion that allowed Johnson to explore new horizons and create lasting memories.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Army who honorably served in the Vietnam War as a UH-1 “Huey” Helicopter Crew Chief from 1968-1969 as a member of the First Air Calvary Division, 229th Aviation “Killer Spades.”

Johnson’s warm personality and genuine love for his family and friends will forever be cherished. His kindhearted nature and willingness to lend a helping hand made him a true pillar of his community. Though his physical presence may be missed, Johnson’s spirit will forever live on in the hearts of all who were lucky enough to know him. Let us celebrate his life and the invaluable memories he leaves behind.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Vietnam Veterans of America.

The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice of Thibodaux, LA, and Dr. Brian Matherne for their extraordinary care.

May he rest in eternal peace.